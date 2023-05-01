TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Monday ahead of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second-round series against the Florida Panthers Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

What did Mitch Marner see when he looked at his phone after Saturday's Game 6 overtime win in Tampa?

"A lot of videos of buddies at bars getting after it pretty hard," the winger said. "Probably like a lot of guys in this room who are from Toronto or even from Canada [and have] a lot of friends cheering on the Leafs."

The streets of Toronto were full of revellers after the Leafs sealed their first series win since 2004.

"The support around here has always been incredible and really makes you want to win for your fans," said defenceman Morgan Rielly before breaking into a smile. "Hope the street lamps can hold up."

"Just to see the excitement within the city and all the fans and all that, it's just motivating to keep this going," said centre Auston Matthews.

Leafs’ fans are shutting down the city😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7yFjeuGu8S — BarDown (@BarDown) April 30, 2023

Matthews, Marner, Rielly and William Nylander had seen 10 previous close-out chances come and go before Saturday's breakthrough moment. Now, with the monkey off their back, can they unlock a new level?

"I'd like to think so," said Matthews. "Just to get over that hump is obviously huge mentally for us ... We don't want to look back now. We want to keep putting our foot on the gas."

"We're desperate to win," Rielly said in the moments after Saturday's win. "We're not done. We want to keep playing and we want to keep pushing."

The first-round burden has been lifted, but a new obstacle awaits with the Florida Panthers in town for Game 1 on Tuesday.

"It remains to be seen how that affects us," said coach Sheldon Keefe of Saturday's cathartic clincher. "It certainly is a sense of relief. You take a breath. Obviously, it is a big step and a big hurdle that we have finally pushed through here to finally earn the right to play in round two. Now, the challenge for us then is to use that as fuel to continue to get better and go rather than get comfortable."

Keefe reminded his team that they started the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning poorly.

"It feels good to know that you're capable of getting through and it's not in the back of your mind anymore," said defenceman Luke Schenn. "As a team hopefully it gives us confidence going forward."

Nylander was not made available for an interview on Monday.

The 42-win Panthers shocked the 65-win Bruins in a seven-game upset. Florida clawed back after falling behind 3-1 in the series and tied Game 7 in the final minute of the third period on Sunday.

"Obviously, they are really confident," said Keefe. "Not just because of how they just got through a juggernaut in the Boston Bruins but also how they played down the stretch to earn a playoff spot, to begin with. They were playing extremely well and obviously have a lot of belief in their group. They carried that right into the playoffs. In a lot of ways, the type of series it is going to be is very similar to the one we just went through."

Matthew Tkachuk led the Panthers with 11 points in the series against Boston.

"There is a lot to handle there in terms of how he plays," said Keefe. "He's so dynamic in that he can hurt you on the rush, he can make a play and he can score a goal. He is going to drive the net and be around the crease. He is as good as any player in the NHL behind the goal line and along the back wall. There is a lot to handle there and then there is obviously the emotion and energy that he brings to the game."

Tkachuk amassed more penalty minutes (123) than points (109) during his first season with the Panthers. So, what is Toronto's game plan for Florida's firebrand?

"It will be trying to neutralize him as much as we can in terms of his abilities to play with the puck, play on the offence and how he really drives the team but also not get distracted, as he would like us to be, with any of the other stuff outside of the gameplay," said Keefe.

Matthews and Marner have shared a dressing room with Tkachuk in the past. Matthews played with Tkachuk when both were with the US National Team Development Program in 2014-15. Marner and Tkachuk teamed up to win a Memorial Cup with the London Knights in 2015-16.

"He's a competitor," said Matthews. "He's the heart-and-soul of that team and he's just a gamer and you know he's going to be out there competing and doing what he does best ... He plays with an edge. He’s in front of the net all the time and he’s physical. He does a lot of the little things that aren’t as fancy or don’t get as much recognition, but he’s an extremely smart player and he’s been a big difference maker for this team."

Tkachuk was limited to just one power-play goal in four games against the Leafs in the regular season, but playoff hockey serves to accentuate his skill-and-sandpaper approach.

"What he did in that round one has been talked about a lot," said Marner. "We know what kind of player he's going to be and that's around the net, you know, trying to get in faces and suff like that. So, for us, it's just making sure we're trying to do our best to keep him off our goalie, try and stay out of the funny business after whistles."

Earlier this season, Ilya Samsonov described Tkachuk as being like a "mosquito" for goalies. He was asked once again about Tkachuk on Monday.

"You guys ask me all the time about this," he said with a smile. "Yeah, we're not friends with him. He's a good player. Same like we played against [Nikita] Kucherov or [Steven] Stamkos. It will be interesting. A new opportunity for me and I need to get ready."

Matthew Knies showed off his mental strength during Game 6 in Tampa. The 20-year-old winger failed to clear the puck on the play that led to Tampa Bay's tying goal in the third period.

"That was a tough one to swallow," he said. "I felt that a lot of it was on me. I had to put my head down and go back to work. The game wasn't over. It was back to 0-0."

Knies ended up assisting on the overtime winner by John Tavares.

"A really nice play he made," noted Matthews. "A little slip pass to John."

"Kniesy made a really good play," Tavares said. "A really good touch on it to create some space for me."

"It was good puck pressure by Willy to take it down in the zone and then we got them stopped up a little bit," recalled Knies. "Got their feet stopped and just trying to make some cutback plays below the goal line and keep it there as long as possible. I saw JT coming with a little speed so I thought I'd lay it to him and he made an unbelievable play and what a finish to the game."

GAME WINNER!

SERIES WINNER!



LET’S. GO. LEAFS. NATION!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dkttq8eBpW — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 30, 2023

After starting the series as a healthy scratch, Knies was elevated to the top line with fellow Arizona native Matthews for Game 6.

"It's a privilege," Knies said. "He's an incredible player and someone I looked up to when I was younger so to get that opportunity is special."

Knies was on the ice for all three of Toronto's overtime goals in the series.

"I think he's just soaking this all in and enjoying being in the moment and having fun," said Matthews. "He's been playing really well for us. He's making a difference out there. He's got a lot of confidence as he should. He's a big man [6-foot-2, 210 pounds] and he's strong on the pucks and he does a lot of the little things that maybe you wouldn't expect a young guy like him to do. He's been playing really well and want to continue to gel and mesh together and play well."

Right-shot rearguard Timothy Liljegren looked comfortable on Saturday in his first game action since the regular season finale on April 13.

"He did a good job," said Keefe. "It is not an easy circumstance. You are stepping on the treadmill that is flying 100 miles an hour in Game 6 in the series. He is still a young defenceman. Also, we are playing seven defencemen so you are not really in the regular routine. I thought he did a nice job for us in a difficult spot. As I had talked to him about during the series when he was out, you have to stay ready. When you are called on, it is going to be at a very important time. The more games you play, the more the series moves along, the more critical and higher the stakes. It is that much more important that you stay focused and stay sharp, as difficult as it may be."

Liljegren, 23, continued to skate on the third pair with Mark Giordano at practice.

"Because of how he played, it tells me that he was in a good place mentally," said Keefe. "He was prepared. On the ice, the work that he had been doing with the coaches and development staff to stay sharp and stay ready all paid off."

Matt Murray practised with the Leafs for the first time since sustaining a concussion on April 2.

"Felt great to be back out there and getting to see the pace of practice again," the 28-year-old goalie told reporters. "I had a blast out there and feeling great."

"Not exactly sure where that would put him in terms of joining the lineup," said Keefe. "He is going to be a part of our group now. Today was a good step with him taking part in practice."

Joseph Woll is currently dressing as the back-up goalie and got into Game 1 against the Lightning after Samsonov was pulled.

Erik Kallgren was loaned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Matt Murray is practising with the Leafs for the first time since sustaining a concussion on April 2 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/RhmQxAlp8M — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 1, 2023

Lines at Monday's practice:

Knies - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

Bunting - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Kerfoot

Lafferty, Simmonds

Rielly - Schenn

McCabe - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Gustafsson - Holl

Timmins

Samsonov

Woll

Murray

Special teams work at Monday's practice:

PP1

Rielly, Matthews, O-Reilly, Marner, Tavares

PP2

Giordano, Nylander, Jarnkrok, Bunting, Knies

5-on-3

Matthews, O-Reilly, Marner, Tavares, Nylander