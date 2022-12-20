The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are about to have a new owner as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports billionaire Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the team.

This would end the tenure of Robert Sarver, who is serving a one-year suspension and was fined $10 million following a league investigation into workplace misconduct.

Wojnarowski reports the purchase is for in the neighbourhood of $4 billion.

