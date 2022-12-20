48m ago
Report: Billionaire Ishbia finalizing purchase of Suns, Mercury
The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are about to have a new owner as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports billionaire Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the team.
TSN.ca Staff
This would end the tenure of Robert Sarver, who is serving a one-year suspension and was fined $10 million following a league investigation into workplace misconduct.
BREAKING: Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner Robert Sarver.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022
Wojnarowski reports the purchase is for in the neighbourhood of $4 billion.
