SOUTHAMPTON, England — Matej Vydra's first goal in 17 months made it three victories in four games for Burnley in the Premier League after a 2-1 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

After Ashley Westwood and Danny Ings had traded first-half goals, substitute Vydra produced the winner on the hour mark at a rain-soaked St Mary's.

It continued Burnley's brilliant recent form and left home coach Ralph Hasenhuttl with plenty to ponder after Saints' third straight defeat.

Kyle Walker-Peters made his Southampton debut and conceded an early corner, Westwood went over to take it and the ball went straight in after 93 seconds.

The midfielder curled a cross into the front post and Southampton forward Ings let it go anticipating the ball would go out for a goal kick, but it crept in before goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could stop it going over the line.

Bee Mee converted the rebound, but it was Westwood's goal and the wet and windy storm on the south coast had already made its mark.

Hasenhuttl's side recovered from its poor start and began to dominate, but a sliced effort by captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the seventh minute failed to even go out for a throw.

Stuart Armstrong saw an effort deflected over by Burnley defender James Tarkowski not long after before the equaliser arrived.

Former Burnley striker Ings looked for a back-heel into the path of Armstrong and while that was intercepted, he was first to the loose ball and curled it into the corner from outside the area with 18 minutes played.

It atoned for Ings’ part in the opener and was his 15th goal in the league this season.

Burnley's problems increased when Chris Wood could no longer continue due to injury and was replaced up front by Vydra.

Jack Stephens nearly put Southampton ahead, but his deft header from Sofiane Boufal's delivery hit the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

Another injury occurred with Boufal forced off six minutes before the break, Moussa Djenepo getting the nod to take his place on the left wing.

Even heavier rain arrived at the beginning of the second period, but Vydra gave the away fans something to celebrate on the hour.

Jeff Hendrick's ball forward was superbly controlled by Vydra, who took a touch to get away from Walker-Peters before he rifled an effort into the top corner.

It was only his second league goal for Burnley after largely being restricted to cameo roles since moving to Turf Moor in August 2018.

The frustration of the Southampton supporters was audible with 20 minutes left when McCarthy rushed his clearance and fired the ball straight out of play.