New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL Player Safety announced Monday.

While Player Safety did not say specifically what incident the fine was for, Barzal did grab onto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner's jersey while he was standing next to the Isles' bench during play. Barzal held onto Marner as the Leafs winger skated away, quickly freeing himself from Barzal's grasp.

"A pretty funny moment ... He’s a good friend of mine and he’s a competitor out there. It’s fun to watch, fun to play against him," Marner told reporters after the game regarding Barzal's grab.

Toronto went on to win the matchup 4-2. Barzal did not record a goal or an assist in 17:23 of ice time Sunday.