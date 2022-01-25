The Vancouver Canucks have concluded the interview process in their search for a new general manager and a few names have emerged as finalists.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Tuesday that former NHLer Mathieu Darche is in the mix, along with Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Patrik Allvin, former Montreal Canadiens executive Scott Mellanby and Canadiens director of goaltending Sean Burke.

Darche, 45, was a finalist for the Montreal Canadiens' GM post that was filled by Kent Hughes last week. Darche has been director of hockey operations for the Tampa Bay Lightning for the last two and a half seasons, helping lead them to Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

The St-Laurent, Que., native played 250 career games in the NHL with the Canadiens, Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets. He retired in 2012.

A McGill graduate with a commerce degree in marketing and international business, Darche was vice-president of sales and marketing in Canada for Delmar International before joining the Lightning front office.

Mellanby, who resigned from the Canadiens last November, was been with Montreal's front office since 2012, first working as the Director of Player Personnel before being named assistant GM in 2014.

Allvin, who has been with the Penguins organization for 16 seasons, worked as assistant GM under Jim Rutherford during their stint together in Pittsburgh.