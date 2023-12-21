Goaltender Mathis Rousseau will get the start for Team Canada in Friday's pre-tournament game against Switzerland and will play the full game, head coach Alan Letang said Thursday.

Rousseau split time with Samuel St-Hilaire in net in Canada's 8-0 win over an under-25 team from Denmark on Tuesday. The two goaltenders combined to make 15 saves in the shutout.

Rousseau, 19, has a 16-3-2 record this season in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads, posting a .934 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average.

Canada is likely to be without Anaheim Ducks prospect Tristan Luneau on Friday. While TSN's Mark Masters reports Luneau is feeling better, the defenceman missed practice Thursday and the team is hopeful he will be able to play in their final pre-tournament game on Saturday against the United States (LIVE at Noon et/9am pt on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.)

Team 🇨🇦 lines at practice



Geekie - Poitras - Savoie

Minten - Celebrini - Dumais

Cowan - Yager - Wood

Allard - Beck - Danielson

Rehkopf



Mateychuk - Lamoureux

Furlong - Bonk

Molendyk - Warren



Rousseau

St-Hilaire

Ratzlaff



