Mats Lindgren's short-handed goal in the second period proved to be the winner as the Kamloops Blazers edged the Vancouver Giants 2-1 in WHL play Wednesday night.

Lindgren scored 57 seconds into the period to stake Kamloops to a 2-0 advantage.

In other action, it was the Kelowna Rockets 4, Victoria Royals 3.

At Kamloops, B.C., Luke Toporowski had the other goal for the Blazers (25-11-1-0)while goatlender Dylan Garand stopped 27 shots.

Fabian Lysell had the lone goal for Vancouver (16-18-2-0).

Rockets 4, Royals 3

At Victoria, Jake Lee's goal at 18:06 of the third period earned Kelowna (20-10-1-3) the win. Andrew Cristall, Mark Liwiski and John Babcock had the other goals. Anthony Wilson, Bailey Peach and Matthew Hodson scored for the Royals (12-21-4-1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.