Matsumura, Japan crush Koe and Canada at men's world

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Japan's Yuta Matsumura knocked Canada's Kevin Koe out of first place at the world men's curling championship on Wednesday.

Japan scored five points in the third end of a 9-3 victory at the Enmax Centre.

The teams shook hands after the minimum six ends. Japan improved to 7-1 while Canada fell to 6-1.

Switzerland's Peter De Cruz and defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden, both 6-1, did not play the morning draw.

Koe was scheduled to play Edin in the evening.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Six teams will make the weekend playoffs.

The medal games are set for Sunday.