The San Diego Padres have acquired first baseman/outfielder Matt Beaty from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-hander River Ryan, it was announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Beaty had seven homers and 40 RBI with a slash line of .270/.362/.402 in 120 games for the Dodgers last season, his third with the team at the big-league level.

Ryan was selected in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by L.A. and had a 4.35 ERA in 17 appearances last season at UNC Pembrooke.