1h ago
Jays' Chapman (wrist) in, Bichette (foot) out vs. Yankees
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Third baseman Matt Chapman will return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup as shortstop Bo Bichette will miss at least one game.
Chapman, who sat out Toronto's 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, missed four games over the week with left wrist inflammation.
The Gold Glover played Tuesday and Wednesday, going 3 for 8 with two home runs.
Bichette was left out of the starting lineup against the New York Yankees on Friday after suffering a foot contusion in Thursday's game.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was unsure if Bichette would be available as a pinch-hitter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.