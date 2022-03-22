Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman left Tuesday's spring game against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning after being spiked on a stolen base attempt.

Chapman caught a Danny Jansen throw just inside third base and appeared to take a spike to the left forearm from a Yankee baserunner while applying the tag. Chapman was bleeding and exited shortly after holding a towel on his left arm.

Matt Chapman exiting the game and walks into the clubhouse with some sort of left arm/wrist issue. He was laughing and fist bumping the training staff so he doesn’t seem overly concerned.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 22, 2022

As TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell notes, Chapman was laughing and fist bumped the training staff as he made his way off, so it doesn't appear to be an overly concerning ailment.

The team later confirmed Chapman's injury to be a forearm laceration, adding he did not need stitches.

The injury came just hours after the Blue Jays and Chapman agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract extension that buys out the 28-year-old's final two years of arbitration. He remains scheduled to be a free agent after the 2023 season.

A former All-Star in 2019, Chapman was acquired last week in a deal with the Oakland Athletics in exchange for pitchers Gunnar Hoglund, Kirby Snead and Zach Logue as well as shortstop Kevin Smith.

The Victorville, Calif., native hit 27 home runs last season while driving in 72 runs and slashing .210/.314/.403 in 151 games for the A's. He is also a three-time Gold Glove Award winner and a two-time Platinum Glove Award winner.