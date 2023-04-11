Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermaier, George Springer, Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk all homered for the Toronto Blue Jays as they opened the home portion of their schedule at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre with a 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Chapman, the reigning American League Player of the Week, was the first Blue Jay to hit one out at home this season, when he sent a rocket to right-centre field on a 1-1 pitch off Tigers starter Matt Manning in the fourth inning.

The blast cut the Jays’ deficit to 3-2 and was Chapman’s third homer of the season.

He was awarded the AL Player of the Week award after posting a .464 batting average, with two homers and 12 RBIs in six games.

Kiermaier, who had already contributed a highlight-reel catch in the second inning, led off the fifth with a solo home run to left field to knot the game at 3-3.

The round tripper came on a full-count pitch and was Kiermaier’s first as a member of the Blue Jays.

Springer didn’t waste any time giving the Jays their first lead of the game as he hit the very next pitch out to left-centre to go back-to-back with Kiermaier and put the home side up 4-3 in the fifth.

It was the second homer of the season for the Jays’ right fielder and traveled 403 feet out of the park.

Bo Bichette got in on the action in the eighth inning as he crushed one into the Tigers' right-field bullpen to extend the Jays' lead to 5-3.

The 25-year-old has four homers on the season.

Alejandro Kirk got in on the action later in the eighth inning as he blasted a three-run homer to extend the Jays' lead to 9-3.

The blast to left field was last season's Silver Slugger Award winner at catcher's first of the season.