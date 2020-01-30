ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent infielder Matt Duffy and right-hander Derek Law have agreed to minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers that include invitations to major league spring training.

Each would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster Duffy would have the chance to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses and Law $200,000.

Duffy has been primarily a third baseman in his five major league seasons with Tampa Bay (2016, 2018-19) and San Francisco (2014-16), but he also has played shortstop and second base. He missed the first half of last season because of a left hamstring injury, then hit .252 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 46 games for the Rays.

Duffy will compete to be a utility infielder behind third baseman Todd Frazier and others. Duffy also could play first base, though he has appeared in one big league game at that position.

He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015, when he hit .295 in a career-high 149 games. He missed all of 2017 recovering from surgery on his left Achilles, then hit .294 in 132 games for the Rays in 2018.

Law appeared in 58 games for Toronto last year, going 1-2 with a 4.90 ERA in a career-high 60 2-3 innings. He pitched for San Francisco his first three big league seasons before being traded to Toronto last April.

