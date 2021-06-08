The National Hockey League revealed the three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Tuesday.

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba, defenceman Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau are up for the award given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.

Dumba, 26, is one of the co-founders of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, formed with the goal of tackling systemic racism within the sport. The first NHL player to kneel during national anthems, Dumba was the recipient of the 2020 King Clancy Memorial Trophy given to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice.

The 24-year-old Lindblom is a finalist for the second consecutive year. In late 2019, Lindblom was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer, Ewing's Sarcoma. He returned to the Flyers' lineup in the second round of last summer's playoffs and appeared in 50 games this season.

Marleau, 41, set a new NHL record for most games played this season, eclipsing Gordie Howe's long-held mark. At the conclusion of the season, Marleau had appeared in 1,779 games over 23 seasons.

The NHL Awards are set to be revealed during the later stages of the ongoing Stanley Cup Playoffs.