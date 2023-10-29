Matt Dunstone is in the winners circle for the first time this season and his Winnipeg-based foursome did it in dramatic fashion.

Dunstone's rink captured the first ever Soo Curlers Fall Classic on Sunday with an 8-7 extra end win over world No. 2 Team Joel Retornaz of Italy.

In the fourth end, Dunstone made a soft takeout to put up a three-spot and a 4-2 advantage. Retornaz came right back and scored a deuce in the fifth to tie it at 4-4 before Dunstone scored his second three-point end of the game in the sixth to take a commanding lead with just two ends to play.

The Italians scored a pair in the seventh end before stealing a single in the eighth to send the game to an extra end.

The 28-year-old Dunstone won the game with an open takeout in the extra, shooting against four counter stones from Retornaz.

Dunstone, third B.J Neufeld, second Colton Lott and lead Ryan Harnden won all six of their games over the four-day bonspiel at the YNCU Curling Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, highlighted by wins over Team Mark Kean in the quarterfinal and Team Tanner Horgan in the semifinal.

Team Dunstone, who dropped the Brier final last year to Team Brad Gushue, had yet to win this season prior to the Soo Curlers Fall Classic with a loss in the PointsBet Invitational final and quarterfinal defeats at the ATB Okotoks Classic and last week's Tour Challenge on the Grand Slam circuit on their card.

This was the first year for the event and was it organized by Team Dunstone lead Harnden, who is a native of Sault Ste. Marie. The 21-team bonspiel had an impressive purse of $90,000.

Unbelievable turn out so far at the Soo Curlers Fall Classic. This is just one side of the rink too. I can’t wait to see what the weekend brings! @KIOTITractor pic.twitter.com/nwXZOqbqXX — Ryan Harnden (@RyanHarnden19) October 28, 2023

Team Retornaz, who jumped up to No. 2 in the world rankings after topping Team Brendan Bottcher in the final of the Tour Challenge last week, were 5-0 before running into Dunstone's rink. They defeated Team Trent Skanes in the quarters and Team Glenn Howard in the semis.

The rinks led by John Shuster and Karsten Sturmay also made the playoffs, but lost it the quarterfinal round.

Team Reid Carruthers, winners of the PointsBet Invitational in September, missed the playoffs after dropping three straight games to Dunstone, Sturmay and Shuster.