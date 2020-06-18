Lightweight Matt Frevola announced Thursday he has been removed from this weekend's UFC Fight Night card after his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19.

Frevola, who had two negative tests, is the first UFC fighter to be removed from a card due to a cornerman testing positive.

"The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornerman testing positive for COVID-19," Frevola wrote in an Instagram post. "We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it.

"Being that there is a lack of knowledge on the incubation period and still so many unknowns regarding COVID-19, they decided to pull me (because) of the 2 positive test result from my teammate and brother, Billy Q. He’s been a huge help and source of support throughout camp and I have no hard feelings. He is 100% healthy at the moment and feels fine, so he must be asymptomatic. This is a Crazy situation and everything happens for a reason.

"I am on weight and prepared to the fullest. I was really excited for this fight with Frank and told him if they find him a new opponent for Saturday I will be rooting for him. If not, I’m willing to rebook this fight ASAP or when ever he wants. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me fight and supports me along this journey, I really felt the love. Can’t believe I’m the first fighter to get 2 fights canceled due to this virus (without even having it) but I know it has effected a lot more lives in worse ways. Figuring out the next move from here and will keep moving forward, that’s what we do! Should be booked to fight again ASAP and hope the UFC continues to take care of me."

The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornerman testing positive for COVID-19. We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also… https://t.co/M89T1Y5RZq — SteamRolla_Frevola (@MattFre16) June 18, 2020

Frevola, 30, is 8-1-1 in his professional MMA career. He was previously scheduled to face Roosevelt Roberts at UFC 173 before the April event was cancelled.

Newly-signed lightweight Justin Jaynes will replace Frevola and face Frank Camacho on Saturday.