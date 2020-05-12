Former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey, who is currently on the open market as a free agent, says his wants another shot in the MLB.

Speaking to the New York Post, the 31-year-old says he feels good mechanically and believes he has enough left in the tank to play in the Majors.

“I haven’t not had a job in 10 years. It’s definitely different, but it’s exciting at the same time because I feel so good mechanically," Harvey said. “I hope somebody gives me a shot. I feel like I have many more years in me.”

The right-handed pitcher, selected seventh overall in the 2010 Draft by the Mets, played last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3-5 record with a 7.09 ERA over 59.2 innings and 12 starts.

Harvey's best years came during his first three seasons with Mets, finishing each year with an ERA below 2.75. He was named an All Star in 2013, but missed the following season due to Tommy John surgery. Harvey returned strong in 2015, helping the Mets reach the World Series where they would fall to the Kansas City Royals, but has since seen a steep decline in his success.

Harvey has been training at agent Scott Boras’ facility in southern California.

“I’m throwing bullpens once or twice a week,” Harvey said. “I hope I get the opportunity. I feel like I’m in high school again, where I have to showcase myself and start all over. I just want to put myself in position to be ready and if it doesn’t work out, to know I put the effort in to make a comeback.”

Harvey, nicknamed the Dark Knight, had his fair share of controversies during his time in New York, but says he has since matured.

“I’ve grown up and matured on and off the field,” Harvey said. “There are a lot of things I’d do differently, but I don’t like to live with regret.”