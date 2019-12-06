Nagy: 'It doesn't look good' for LB Smith

The Chicago Bears picked up a huge win Thursday night over the Dallas Cowboys, but it came at a cost.

Linebacker Roquan Smith got hurt on Dallas' first drive of the game and did not return with a pectoral injury.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy addressed the injury on Friday, "It doesn't look good." He said, "But we have some time here to get more information on him."

The 22-year-old has 65 solo tackles, five tackles for a loss, and two sacks in 12 games this season.

Chicago will be back in action Sunday Dec. 15, when they take on the Green Bay Packers.