INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts activated three-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and deactivated injured quarterback Matt Ryan for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Leonard will make his second appearance this season though coach Frank Reich said Friday that Leonard will be on a pitch count.

He missed the first three games following offseason back surgery and played one half against Tennessee on Oct. 2 before suffering a concussion and fractured nose in a violent collision with a teammate.

Ryan, the 2016 league MVP, has started 229 games and is sitting out for just the fourth time in his 15-year career. Reich said Monday he was benching Ryan following a two-interception game in the rematch with the AFC South-leading Titans. Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder, which Reich said had no impact on the decision. Ryan has thrown a league-high nine interceptions this season. He also has a league-high 12 turnovers entering Week 8.

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his starting debut for Indy (3-3-1).

The Commanders (3-4) will be without their top tackler in Cole Holcomb. He's out with an injured foot.

