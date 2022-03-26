1h ago
Jordan, Meronk share lead heading into final round at Qatar Masters
The Canadian Press
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk share the lead heading into the final round at the Qatar Masters, with Kalle Samooja one stroke back after shooting 6-under 66 on Saturday.
Jordan (70) and Meronk (72) have 54-hole totals of 8-under 208 at Doha Golf Club as both search for their first European tour win.
The 282nd-ranked Jordan had a front-nine 39 but recovered with five birdies on the back nine in an overall “stressful” round.
“I couldn't get up and down,” the Englishman said, “but I knew I wasn't that far off. Fortunately enough, it all started to click. It was stressful but always very rewarding when you do well.”
Samooja of Finland had a double bogey on the par-4 second hole but added eight birdies in the day's best round.
“It was almost a perfect round," Samooja said. “I just lost my ball in a palm tree on the second hole and made a double but otherwise I played really, really good golf.”
Longtime leader Pablo Larrazábal (75) slipped two shots back in a three-way tie for fourth with fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui (70) and South Africa's Wilco Nienaber (74).
___
