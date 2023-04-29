Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and defenceman Mark Giordano, who each exited Thursday's loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning briefly with injuries, both participated in an optional skate Saturday morning, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Knies, 20, appeared to be shaken up after he was struck in the leg by a puck on Thursday. He went to the locker room briefly, but was able to return and logged 11:46 of ice time in the loss.

The rookie has appeared in four games in this series, recording two points. He has played just seven professional hockey games in his career, and joined the Leafs in the middle of April after a successful season at the University of Minnesota, where he scored 21 goals and tallied 42 points in 40 games.

Giordano appeared to be injured after a late hit that drew a penalty by Tampa Bay's Pat Maroon. He went to the locker room and returned later in the game.

Giordano played in 78 games for the Leafs this season, his second with the team. He scored four goals and totaled 24 points.

Masters also noted that defenceman Justin Holl participated in the optional skate, where his tendency is to not participate when he is in the lineup. The defenceman has registered a minus-seven rating for the Leafs in this series, worst on the team.

Conversely, defenceman Timothy Liljegren did not participate in the optional skate; his usual routine is not to skate when he's playing. Liljegren last suited up for the Leafs in the regular-season finale. He scored six goals and tallied 18 points in 67 games for Toronto this year.

The Maple Leafs lead the series 3-2 and Game 6 will go in Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Toronto has not advanced beyond the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2003-04 season.