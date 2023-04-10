Shortly after concluding play at the NCAA's Frozen Four tournament for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that prospect Matthew Knies will make his NHL debut Monday night against the Florida Panthers.

The 20-year-old was selected with the 57th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's Tri-City Storm and has spent the past two seasons with the Golden Gophers.

A native of Phoenix, Ariz., Knies was a finalist for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to college hockey’s top player, that was won by Michigan’s Adam Fantilli.

In 38 games during his sophomore season, Knies scored 21 goals and added 20 assists. Knies was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

The Gophers lost 3-2 to Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four final on Apr. 8.

TSN's Mark Masters reports that the Maple Leafs did not plan to play Knies Monday against the Panthers, but an injury to deadline-acquisition Sam Lafferty presented Knies with an opportunity to play.

Another ATO

Ilya Samsonov will get his 40th start of the season against the Panthers and with fellow goaltender Matt Murray still sidelined, the Maple Leafs will have to turn to another amateur tryout goalie, according to Masters.

Twenty-three-year-old University of Toronto goaltender Jett Alexander backed up Samsonov in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens and saw action in the final moments but did not face any shots.

The Leafs announced Monday that they signed Nick Chenard to an amateur tryout agreement, and he will serve as the backup goaltender for their game against the Panthers on Monday. The 21-year-old Tecumseh, Ont., native played for the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL in 2022-23.