Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies is unlikely to return to the team's second-round series against the Florida Panthers due to a concussion, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Friday.

Keefe said the winger has officially been ruled out of Games 3 and 4 in Florida. The Maple Leafs trail the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Matthew Knies has a concussion and will definitely miss Games 3 and 4, according to Sheldon Keefe. He's "unlikely to return in the series." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 5, 2023

The 20-year-old got tied up with Panthers’ forward Sam Bennett behind the net and was taken down hard to the ice in the opening frame.

Knies played 5:33 and did not register a point before his exit.

Bennett received a $5,000 fine on Friday for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting in Game 2, but was not disciplined for his actions against Knies.

Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk chuckled when asked whether he thought Bennett could face discipline for the incident with the Leafs rookie.

"I do not think he will hear from player safety on that, no," Tkachuk said.

"Everyone seemed to survive that tangle behind the net," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice added. "I think we’ve been on the other side of the ledger enough."

Matthew Tkachuk chuckles at the idea of Sam Bennett hearing from @NHLPlayerSafety for taking down Matthew Knies. pic.twitter.com/n2Oganqp3v — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 5, 2023

"I think he tried to hit me, jumped out of the way, got tied up in my arm there," Bennett said. "That was pretty much it on that one."

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares saw the play as less routine.

"I didn't love it, obviously, and then [it] results in an injury," Tavares said. "We've just got to keep playing and pushing forward, stay disciplined and keep working for opportunities and stand our ground when necessary."

Knies, who joined the Maple Leafs last month after completing his season with the University of Minnesota, has one goal and four games this postseason.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Sunday.