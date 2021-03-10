Phillips scores second goal in OT, Heat down Moose to extend win streak

Matthew Phillips tied the game in the third, then scored the winner as the Stockton Heat edged the Manitoba Moose 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Phillips' goal 1:09 into the extra period extended Stockton's win streak to seven games.

Emilio Pettersen had a goal and an assist for the Heat (7-2-0), while Artyom Zagidulin made 29 saves for the win.

Skyler MacKenzie and Jeff Malott found the back of the net for the Moose (6-6-2).

Mikhail Berdin stopped 27-of-30 shots for Manitoba.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.