Hockey Canada announced Wednesday the 66 players selected to represent Canada at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, a list that includes highly touted junior forwards Matthew Savoie and Shane Wright.

The 66 players will be divided into three teams – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White – and will compete against the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States on Nov. 2-9 in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask.

The semifinal and bronze and gold medal games will be broadcast on TSN, the TSN and TSN Direct.

Wright, 15, was granted exceptional player status in March and was selected first overall by the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League draft.

Wright led the Don Mills Flyers to the OHL Cup minor-midget championship last season, earning tournament MVP honours. The native of Burlington, Ont., had 66 goals and 84 assists for 150 points in 72 games.

He has four goals and nine points in nine games with Kingston this season.

Wright is the sixth player to be given exceptional-player status in the CHL since the policy was introduced in 2005 with John Tavares. Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid and Sean Day also got early entry into the OHL, while Joe Veleno received the same treatment in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Savoie, also 15, signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Winnipeg Ice over the summer after Hockey Canada turned down his request in March for exceptional status an underage player.

He has appeared in three of his five eligible WHL games this season and was held off the scoresheet. Savoie is also playing with Rink Hockey Academy Prep of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) this season, tallying seven goals and 20 points in 20 games.

He is committed to the University of Denver for the 2021-22 season.

Both players will be eligible for the NHL Draft in 2022.

 

World Under-17 Players

 
Name S/C HT WT 2019-20 Team
Goaltenders        
William Blackburn L 5’10 164 Jonquière (LHMAAAQ)
Tyler Brennan L 6’3 ¼ 193 Prince George (WHL)
Benjamin Gaudreau L 6’1 ¾ 165 Sarnia (OHL)
Jacob Goobie L 5’9 181 Charlottetown (QMJHL)
Thomas Milic L 5’11 ¼ 154 Burnaby Winter Club (CSSHL)
William Rousseau L 6’0 166 Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ)
Defence        
Nolan Allan L 6’1 ¼ 188 Prince Albert (WHL)
Nolan Bentham R 6’2 ¾ 186 Victoria (WHL)
Olivier Boutin L 5’9 152 Gatineau (QMJHL)
Corson Ceulemans R 6’1 ½ 187 Brooks (AJHL)
Brandt Clarke R 6’1 179 Barrie (OHL)
Ethan Del Mastro L 6’2 187 Mississauga (OHL)
Isaac Enright R 5’11 ½ 172 Niagara (OHL)
Jacob Guévin R 5’9 ¼ 169 Northwood School (USHS)
Tyson Hinds L 6’1 ¾ 157 Shawinigan (QMJHL)
Jacob Holmes L 6’0 ¾ 185 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Carson Lambos L 6’0 204 Winnipeg (WHL)
Jérémy Langlois L 5’11 ¾ 170 Cape Breton (QMJHL)
Charles-Alexis Legault R 6’2 ½ 199 Lac St-Louis (LHMAAAQ)
Kyle Masters R 5’11 159 Red Deer (WHL)
Evan Nause L 6’0 ½ 165 Sioux Falls (USHL)
Oscar Plandowski R 5’11½ 174 Charlottetown (QMJHL)
Connor Punnett L 6’0 ¼ 186 Saginaw (OHL)
Guillaume Richard L 6’0 148 Mount St. Charles (USHS)
Graham Sward L 6’1 ¾ 168 Spokane (WHL)
Cameron Whynot L 6’1 170 Halifax (QMJHL)
Olen Zellweger L 5’9 165 Everett (WHL)
Forwards        
Liam Arnsby R 5’10 175 North Bay (OHL)
Jon-Randall Avon L 5’10 ¾ 174 Peterborough (OHL)
Jack Beck L 5’11 150 Ottawa (OHL)
Zachary Bolduc L 5’11 ½ 171 Rimouski (QMJHL)
Ethan Burroughs R 5’9 ½ 167 Owen Sound (OHL)
Zach Dean L 5’10 ¾ 167 Gatineau (QMJHL)
Nathan Gaucher R 6’2 ¼ 191 Quebec (QMJHL)
Jayden Grubbe R 6’2 ¼ 189 Red Deer (WHL)
Dylan Guenther R 6’0 ½ 167 Edmonton (WHL)
Brett Harrison L 6’1 ¼ 172 Oshawa (OHL)
Wyatt Johnston R 5’11 ¼ 161 Windsor (OHL)
Riley Kidney L 5’10 ¼ 158 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
Braeden Kressler R 5’8 155 Flint (OHL)
Zachary L’Heureux L 5’11 194 Moncton (QMJHL)
Kaleb Lawrence L 6’5 ½ 224 Owen Sound (OHL)
Connor Lockhart R 5’8 ¼ 165 Erie (OHL)
James Malatesta L 5’8 ½ 171 Quebec (QMJHL)
Landon McCallum R 5’10 154 Sudbury (OHL)
Max McCue L 6’0 ¼ 159 London (OHL)
Mason McTavish L 6’0 200 Peterborough (OHL)
Israel Mianscum L 6’0 ¾ 196 Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
Olivier Nadeau R 6’0 ½ 202 Shawinigan (QMJHL)
Brennan Othmann L 5’11 ¼ 163 Flint (OHL)
Maxime Pellerin R 5’11 174 Victoriaville (QMJHL)
Francesco Pinelli L 5’11 ½ 185 Kitchener (OHL)
Peter Reynolds L 5’9 169 Chilliwack (BCHL)
Justin Robidas R 5’6 ¾ 175 Val-d’Or (QMJHL)
Conner Roulette L 5’10 ¼ 158 Seattle (WHL)
Joshua Roy L 5’11 ½ 197 Saint John (QMJHL)
Matthew Savoie R 5’8 ¾ 181 Winnipeg (WHL)
Cole Sillinger L 5’11 ¼ 185 Medicine Hat (WHL)
Logan Stankoven R 5’6 ½ 167 Kamloops (WHL)
Chase Stillman R 5’11 170 Sudbury (OHL)
Dovar Tinling L 5’9 ½ 184 Hawkesbury (CCHL)
Sean Tschigerl L 5’11 ½ 181 Calgary (WHL)
Kai Uchacz R 6’0 ½ 190 Seattle (WHL)
Ryan Winterton R 6’0 ½ 173 Hamilton (OHL)
Shane Wright R 6’0 183 Kingston (OHL)
Danny Zhilkin L 6’0 185 Guelph (OHL)
 

 