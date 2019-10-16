Hockey Canada announced Wednesday the 66 players selected to represent Canada at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, a list that includes highly touted junior forwards Matthew Savoie and Shane Wright.

The 66 players will be divided into three teams – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White – and will compete against the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States on Nov. 2-9 in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask.

The semifinal and bronze and gold medal games will be broadcast on TSN, the TSN and TSN Direct.

Wright, 15, was granted exceptional player status in March and was selected first overall by the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League draft.

Wright led the Don Mills Flyers to the OHL Cup minor-midget championship last season, earning tournament MVP honours. The native of Burlington, Ont., had 66 goals and 84 assists for 150 points in 72 games.

He has four goals and nine points in nine games with Kingston this season.

Wright is the sixth player to be given exceptional-player status in the CHL since the policy was introduced in 2005 with John Tavares. Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid and Sean Day also got early entry into the OHL, while Joe Veleno received the same treatment in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Savoie, also 15, signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Winnipeg Ice over the summer after Hockey Canada turned down his request in March for exceptional status an underage player.

He has appeared in three of his five eligible WHL games this season and was held off the scoresheet. Savoie is also playing with Rink Hockey Academy Prep of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) this season, tallying seven goals and 20 points in 20 games.

He is committed to the University of Denver for the 2021-22 season.

Both players will be eligible for the NHL Draft in 2022.