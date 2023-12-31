The status of winger Matt Savoie remains unclear as Team Canada prepares to wrap up the preliminary round against Germany on Sunday.

"Just day to day," said head coach Alan Letang. "That's all we got. He's working through some little bumps and bruises."

Letang refused to specify if the injury is an upper or lower-body issue.

"Day to day with some sore bones," he said with a smile.

Savoie, who missed Saturday's practice, did walk into the arena with his teammates on Sunday morning. Is the Buffalo Sabres prospect still an option to play on New Year's Eve?

"We'll see as we get closer to the game," Letang said.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters in Buffalo that Savoie has a lower-body injury and was due to get a MRI on Saturday.

The situation is serious enough that Hockey Canada added Moose Jaw Warriors winger Jagger Firkus to its 25-man roster.

"We're getting into the nitty gritty here, and I think with travel and all that stuff, it's probably a smart thing," Letang said. "We know how physical games are going to get down the stretch here, so we'll take advantage of the rules."

Teams can carry 25 players at the World Juniors with two designated scratches, who can only be activated in the event of a tournament-ending injury. Other countries usually take advantage of that roster flexibility, but Hockey Canada doesn't like taking players away from their Canadian Hockey League teams unless they will play.

Colton Dach sustained an injury on New Year's Eve last year. Canada called up centre Own Beck, who arrived the next day in time for a team meeting. But with the tournament in Europe, it's harder to make an addition to the roster quickly.

Firkus was released during Canada's selection camp. The Seattle Kraken prospect is fourth in the Western Hockey League with 59 points in 32 games.

"He's a shooter," Letang said. "He's a guy that's useful on the power play. With some of our centres who can dish pucks with Potsy [Matt Poitras] and [Macklin] Celebrini and even Becker, you know, having that extra guy who can shoot and think shot first [is useful]."

Letang wasn't sure when Firkus would join the team.

"There's going to be that jet lag," the coach noted. "It's important he gets here as soon as he can and we get him adjusted and get him touching the ice."

Canada will play a do-or-die quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger received a text from Hockey Canada management lead Peter Anholt at 3:40 am in Moose Jaw on Saturday.

"I phoned Pete about 7 am and thought it was about Denton Mateychuk because I understand he had an injury in the game," Ripplinger said.

Mateychuk, the Warriors captain, is OK after dealing with a small skate cut. But Firkus was needed. Ripplinger immediately phoned the 19-year-old from Irma, Alta.

"I think he was a little bit in shock," Ripplinger said. "He had a few hours to get to the airport and get on the plane."

Firkus has six points, all assists, in three games since getting cut by Canada.

"He'll adapt quickly," promised Ripplinger. "He's a really intelligent player. He knows his limitations. He knows what he is. He'll be fine."

Firkus already has lots of chemistry with Warriors teammates Mateychuk and Brayden Yager.

"I think I was one of the first people he told," Yager said with a smile. "He texted me and I was just fired up. I mean, it was tough to see him go back home, but there's always a chance he gets called back up. Me and Dents were pretty excited when he texted us."

Folks in Moose Jaw refer to him as the 'Firkus Circus' because of all the highlight-reel plays he pulls off.

"He's so creative," Yager said. "He just finds a way to tap it through a guys' triangle or through a guys' feet and somehow get a shot off. He's so creative and so smart offensively. Could be a huge addition to our team."

Firkus scored 11 game-winning goals in the WHL last season, which tied Connor Bedard for tops in that category.

The New Year's Eve game was always special in the Yager household.

"My dad's a New Year's baby, so it's always a day before his birthday," the Pittsburgh Penguins prospect said. "We'd always sit down and watch it as a family and it's always super electric."

Yager has a chance to deliver an early gift to dad Cam on Sunday night.

"That'd be nice," the 18-year-old said with a smile. "He's here, so it'd be nice to get one and maybe find him in the crowd and give him a point or something."



Yager already has one goal at the World Juniors. He's potted 17 in 28 games this season. In Moose Jaw, his wicked release has led the local play-by-play crew to refer to his shot as a "Yager Bomb."

"He's got a quick release," said Ripplinger. "Not too many goalies in our league can stop his shot. When he shoots the puck, it's usually going to hit the net."

Yager has five game-winning goals this season, which is tied for third in the WHL.

"When the game's on the line, he's there," said Ripplinger. "He's a very versatile player. If he has to play offence or he has to check, he'll adapt to whatever position he has to play."

With Savoie absent, Yager moved up to skate on a line with Conor Geekie and Poitras at Saturday's practice.

"He's a smart player," said Letang. "He has a shot-first mentality too. A little bit of speed. I'm not 100 per cent sure that will be the line, but with Savy being day-to-day we weren't sure what was going to go on. I thought if we practised with some speed on that line it'll be good. I have a couple options in my back pocket."

Letang was an assistant coach in Halifax last year when Canada lost its opening game en route to a gold medal. Letang was also on Canada's staff when the nation suffered its most lopsided loss in tournament history – 6-0 to Russia – in 2020 in Ostrava. Canada also ended that event on top of the podium.

So, the Sarnia Sting bench boss knows how to hit the reset button at the World Juniors.

"The group is re-focused," the coach said. "We talked last night about getting humbled a little bit, which is always good. We've talked about it in years past too. The expectations for us are big and we have big expectations for ourselves. We had some good moments in that game, but I don't think we've played a complete 60. You have to play 60 from here on in, and I think our guys are focused on it and maybe a little bit humbled. I think it's a good thing."

Germany humbled Finland in their first game, but dropped their next two, including on Saturday night against Latvia. Germany now needs at least one point against Canada in order to advance to the quarterfinals.

"Everyone marks on their schedule the day they play Canada," Letang said. "We'll get their best, which is good because I want our group to be pushed right from the start. The first five, 10 minutes of this game are going to be real, real important for us."

"We're excited to play," said Celebrini, who leads Canada with six points. "We need to bounce back here, kind of figure some things out, so it will be a really good test for us and we'll be ready for it."

Letang spent time in the German league during his playing days and actually went up against Germany head coach Tobias Abstreiter.

"I know their coach a little bit just playing against him over in Germany," Letang said. "We talked a little bit last tournament. He'll have his guys ready. I know he'll demand hard work."

Friday's game pitted Boston University teammates Celebrini and Tom Willander against each other. The Swedish defenceman opened the scoring and owns bragging rights.

"It was fun," he said with a wide smile. "I think I won that one."

There's been no communication between the two since the buzzer.

"I think the scoreboard speaks for itself," Willander said.

"I wasn't going to reach out," Celebrini said. "Hate to lose to him, but we'll get'em back."

Celebrini is already anticipating a rematch in the knockout stage.

"Yeah, for sure," the Vancouver native said.

Celebrini is also hoping to get another shot at his other Terriers teammate. Defenceman Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner when the United States faced Canada in a pre-tournament game.



Team Canada's goalies took the ice on Sunday morning for a session with consultant Justin Pogge.

Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Jake Furlong also hit the ice to try out a new pair of skates.

The rest of the players stayed off the ice.

Lines at Saturday's practice:

Minten - Celebrini - Dumais

Geekie - Poitras - Yager

Cowan - Beck - Danielson

Rehkopf - Allard - Wood

Mateychuk - Lamoureux

Furlong - Warren

Donovan - Bonk

Nelson

St-Hilaire

Ratzlaff

Absent: Savoie, Rousseau