Canada’s men will play for their first major international trophy in 23 years on Sunday in Las Vegas, where head coach John Herdman will have all his top players available to face the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final.



A Nations League title would represent the next completed objective for Herdman as his team points itself toward a home World Cup in 2026.



But with the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting just six days after the Nations League final, Canada will be without some of its stars for the tournament to determine the continental champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Multiple sources tell TSN Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Cyle Larin will all miss the event. Sources also tell TSN that midfielder Ismaël Koné will also likely miss the Gold Cup.



Although sources close to all the players stress how much Canada’s stars enjoy training and playing together and for Herdman, last season’s full club and international schedule and the potential summer moves for some players means Canada’s best are looking to rest in the coming weeks.



To say nothing of the club and country obligations of every Canadian men’s international, its European-based players have been busy since last November’s 2022 World Cup.



Following his unsuccessful move to Club Brugge last summer, Larin then made a January move to Real Valladolid in Spain’s La Liga and became one of the few offensive bright spots in Valladolid’s failed relegation battle. Buchanan and Davies recovered from injuries prior to and shortly after the World Cup. David scored 24 club goals for Lille, finishing sixth in the race to win Europe’s Golden boot, awarded to the continent’s top goal scorer.



And beyond rest, previous TSN reporting indicates Buchanan and Larin could move clubs this summer. Sources around Buchanan and Larin say that since European teams usually begin their preseasons in mid-July, both players want time to prepare for potential moves. The Gold Cup final is July 16.



TSN also reported last month there is plenty of attention surrounding Davies immediate and long-term future at Bayern Munich.



Buchanan, David, Davies and Larin were named to Herdman’s preliminary Gold Cup squad on June 1. Their absence offers Herdman a chance to evaluate Canada’s depth during a major tournament.



Also included in Canada’s preliminary squad are St. Louis FC defender Kyle Hiebert, Nashville SC defender Lukas MacNaughton and winger Jacob Shaffelburg, and Toronto FC’s Ayo Akinola.



Herdman could also potentially give full international debuts to CF Montreal’s midfielder Mathieu Choiniere, Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison, Espanyol forward Luca Koleosho, or Columbus forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, all were named in Canada’s preliminary squad.



Even without some of its stars, Canada will open its Gold Cup on June 27 as likely favourites in Group D, competing against Cuba, Guatemala, and the winners of a playoff between Guadeloupe and Guyana.