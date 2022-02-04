Lalji: No formal contract talks between Harris, Blue Bombers; Could they part ways?

The Montreal Alouettes have agreed to release quarterback Matthew Shiltz early, indicating he could have another deal already in place.

The move comes after the Alouettes signed quarterback Dominique Davis on Thursday, opening the door for Shiltz to pursue other opportunities.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports Shiltz is drawing interest from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks and possibly more teams.

The move ends a four-year run for Shiltz in Montreal as the St. Charles, Ill., native originally joined the team in 2017. He appeared in 11 games last season, completing 49 of 78 passes for 760 yards and three touchdowns compared to two interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 85 yards and added one rushing major.

The 29-year-old has eight touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 50 career CFL games since completing his collegiate career at Butler.

Meanwhile, the Alouettes announced Friday that they have added American linebackers Josh Harvey-Clemons and Jordan Williams to the roster, as well as American offensive lineman Brian Fineanganofo.