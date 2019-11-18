The Calgary Flames were shutout for the second time in as many nights on Sunday, falling 6-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights for their fourth straight loss.

The defeat came just one day after a 3-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes and did not sit well with Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk.

"It's getting pretty old," Tkachuk said post-game. "It's not that our starts have been horrible. We just can't get this lead. When we trail, we press and they put a six spot on us. We kind of let them run away with it and leave our goalie out to dry countless times."

The Flames trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes, but allowed four goals in the third period, dropping their record to 10-10-3 on the season, fifth in the Pacific Division.

“It’s disgusting,” Tkachuk added. “It’s bad. It’s bad right now. We need to change this around... something’s gotta change here. We’ve gotta get back to the old us and get out of this little funk here because this is not fun.”

Flames captain Mark Giordano was left lamenting a missed opportunity after the loss, having been denied by Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on a toe save early in the third period with the Flames still trailing by just two.

“If I score that one... it’s something we’re all sort of guilty of right now,” Giordano said, per the Calgary Sun. “Not bearing down and putting those ones in. I thought we had our looks, for sure, early in the game... Every team goes through (scoring funks), we really have to put pucks through and whack one home. Guys were battling, trying to get there for second and third (attempts). When you’re chasing two or three every game, teams will make you pay when you give them odd-man rushes.”

The loss dropped goaltender Cam Talbot to 1-5 on the season, though head coach Bill Peters said the loss was not on him.

"It's a grind to get one of those (a goal) in right now," Peters said. "There's a couple of big saves, obviously. I thought our guy was good, too. I thought we battled through 40 (minutes) and had a tough one in the final 20."

The Flames, who have been outscored 15-3 over their four-game losing streak, will host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.