SANDWICH, England (AP) — Matthew Wolff was among three more players who have withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George's.

The R&A did not list a reason for Wolff withdrawing. The No. 35 player in the world, he took 10 weeks off to clear his head, returning at the U.S. Open and tying for 15th. He then played the next two weeks.

Danny Lee, who pulled out of the John Deere Classic on Friday, withdrew because of injury. K.H. Lee withdrew because of the birth of his child.

They were replaced in the field by Andy Sullivan of England, Antoine Rozner of France and Troy Merritt of the U.S. Merritt lost in a playoff last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

That brings to 10 the number of players who chose not to play this year, not including past champions like the injured Tiger Woods.