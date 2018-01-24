TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Maple Leafs and Blackhawks skated at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday morning.

One of the best games Auston Matthews played this season was back in October against the Chicago Blackhawks. Matthews was matched against the Patrick Kane line and the Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook defence pair that night and Toronto still had 87 per cent of the shot attempts at even strength when he was on the ice. That's the highest single-game CorsiFor% Matthews has registered this season. He finished with six shots on net that night and scored the overtime winner on an incredible blast.

Tonight the showdown will likely be against Jonathan Toews and Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock believes the Matthews line is ready for the challenge.

“I thought they dominated the game the other night and now I think that leads to doing it again," Babcock said. "Now, he’s going to play against 19 all night long and 19 is going to do everything he can to make sure you don’t notice Matty. He’s got to battle.”

“Everybody knows he’s a special player and what he can do," said Toews. "He can score goals any which way. For a big guy he seems to find space in the slot and find those bouncing pucks. And he’s got, obviously, great hands and a great shot.”

After a season-long, four-game dry spell, Matthews has now bulged the twine in consecutive games. His CorsiFor% against Colorado was 69 per cent, the third-highest single-game total for him this season.

“What you saw from Matty last game and the last couple games is his legs are back now," said Babcock. "You can say what you want, when you’ve been out and then you have the break, it takes you a while."

"I feel like he’s back to his normal self, the way he was at the beginning," said linemate William Nylander. "I mean, obviously players go through ups and downs through the course of the year, but I think he’s doing amazing right now so we have to keep it going tonight.”

Knocking Matthews off his game tonight won't be easy – even for a Selke Trophy winner. The 20-year-old never seems to get frustrated regardless of who he’s matched up against. It’s a big reason why he’s taken just two penalties this season.

“He’s a big boy," said centre Nazem Kadri. "He can use his size to get body position on opponents. He’s pretty levelheaded and seems to keep his composure most of the time, not let anything bother him and being a player of his status and playing in a market like in Toronto that’s important to have.”

“It’s something you wouldn’t expect out of a player like that," said defenceman Jake Gardiner. "He's always getting not attacked, but focused on, and guys are playing him hard every single night, and for him to not get frustrated and to keep his composure like he does is pretty impressive.”

On the rare occasions that Matthews does get frustrated, he tends to channel it the right way like on Monday night when he had a goal called back for interference and then proceeded to score on the next shift.

Matthews was given the morning off from the media on Wednesday, which happens from time to time, but based on his track record of rising to the occasion in big showdown games, the Leafs expect him to speak loudly tonight.

Note: CorsiFor statistics courtesy http://www.naturalstattrick.com

New-look lines make Leafs quicker

The Leafs had an optional skate on Wednesday morning so there were no combinations to report. But Babcock indicated he was sticking with the new-look lines, which debuted at Tuesday’s practice. The changes are all about turning possession into high-danger chances.

"Even though we had inside penetration, we never got the puck there," Babcock said of Monday's game. "We’ve got to be more dangerous offensively, especially when we have the puck that much. Sometimes you don't have the puck and you're just checking – that wasn't the case the other night. So, we've got to generate more offence."

Kapanen hoping to stick this time

Kasperi Kapanen will play his seventh game of the season, slotting in on the fourth line with Dominic Moore and Leo Komarov.

"We think we can be quicker," said Babcock. "Kappy is a real good player; we think he's an NHL player, he gives us some speed and gives us (another option on the) penalty kill and we’re looking to be quicker in that area."

Kapanen had two previous stints in the NHL this season with both of those lasting just three games.

"I got a great opportunity again and I'm going to try and do everything I can to stay here," he said. "You get the opportunity and you want to put your foot in the door and that's what I've been trying to do for a while. I can just control how I play and if they want to keep me, they can keep me. "

Babcock said the Leafs are being careful with how they bring Kapanen along. The speedster has 22 points in 27 games with the Marlies in the AHL this season.

"Part of it is just making sure our players are ready when they arrive – so, overripe," he explained. "You don't want to have a guy here sitting out of the lineup. We wanted Kappy to play 20 minutes, we didn't want him to play 10. We want him to put his time in and get way stronger like he has and become a better player and be hungry. We think that's the key to success long-term. We put some kids on our team two years ago and then we sent them back to the minors and then we put them on the team last year. It's becoming a much harder team to play on as we get much deeper. I think you're really going to see that on the back end as time goes on. That's a positive thing.

“The longer you can keep your kids in the minors, that means the better club you have and the more winning you're doing."

Desperate Hawks look to dig out of hole ​

The Blackhawks have lost three straight and find themselves in unfamiliar territory: last place in the Central Division. Is it hard to look at the standings these days?

​"It's probably one of those things where you're not looking at it now, because you don't even want to see where it's at," admitted Patrick Kane. "Maybe over the break (bye) you were probably looking at it and wondering what we had to do or what kind of run we could get on. But you're only doing yourself a disservice by thinking about that sort of stuff."

The Blackhawks enter play tonight seven points out of a playoff spot. Chicago has been outscored 13-3 during their three-game skid, getting shutout twice.

"We played better in our last game against Tampa, but we're still a little bit on the outside too much," said Toews, who has gone five games without a point. "In a playoff series when you're up against a good goaltender, how do you score goals? It's the same thing for us now. We have to get in front of him, we got to do a better job of finding the second pucks laying around in the crease."

The Blackhawks haven't missed the playoffs since the 2007-08 season when Toews and Kane were rookies.

"There's been a lot of talk in our room about focusing on the short term," said Toews. "Tonight we want to have a good start, win the first period and go from there."

The Leafs aren't about to let the standings lull them into a false sense of security. Recent history suggests this will be a big test. Toronto hasn't won at the United Center since 2003.

"We're playing a good team here today," Babcock said, "and their high-end players have done a lot of winning and have a lot of pride and they're going to be playing here tonight."

"They have the credentials and the resume," noted Kadri. "They're an experienced team and we'll have to make sure we're responsible tonight."

The return of Corey Crawford would certainly be a huge boost for the struggling Blackhawks. Chicago's No. 1 goalie has been sidelined since Christmas with an upper-body injury. He took part in some off-ice workouts this week and could start skating with the team after the all-star break, according to head coach Joel Quenneville. But a return to game action isn't imminent.

Jeff Glass gets the start tonight for the Blackhawks.

