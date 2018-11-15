Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews skated in a regular jersey during the team's practice in San Jose on Thursday.

Matthews, who had not skated with the team since being injured on Oct. 27, did not take line rushes and is not expected to return for either Thursday's game against the Sharks or Friday's contest vs. the Anaheim Ducks.

TSN's Mark Masters notes the Maple Leafs will next practice on Sunday when they return to Toronto from their west coast road trip. He notes that practice will be a better indication of where Matthews stands with his injury.

Matthews was ruled out for a minimum of four weeks by the team on Oct. 29. Saturday will mark three weeks since he separated his shoulder against the Jets.

He has 10 goals and 16 points in 11 games this season.

Following their back-to-back games this week, the Maple Leafs will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.