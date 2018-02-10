TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Leafs had an optional skate at the Air Canada Centre Saturday morning ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators.

It was two years ago yesterday that the Maple Leafs traded Dion Phaneuf to Ottawa in a blockbuster deal. Toronto has played without a captain ever since, but that hasn't stopped the team from experiencing success.

"You know what, I don't think we really need one right now," said veteran centre Tyler Bozak. "Obviously, I think we do a good job of spreading that around and everyone leading in their own way. But,​ if there is a guy who gets it (smile) I'm sure he'll do a great job too. So, I think we're good where we're at now and I think they'll look at that next year."

What has allowed the team to not only survive, but thrive without one player designated as the leader?

"We have a leadership core in here that we have confidence in," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "Even when (Dion) was here, it's not just about one guy, it's about a team mentality and all being held accountable by one another and I think we have that. When you have a group that takes care of that you don't need one guy. It's been good. I think we have a good thing going."

Like last season, Leo Komarov has joined Bozak and Rielly as the alternate captains while veteran Patrick Marleau wears a letter if one of the regulars is hurt.

By not naming a captain, the team has ensured no one has to shoulder any extra responsibility. When Phaneuf was in Toronto, his teammates noticed just how heavy that 'C' can feel at certain moments.

"That's a lot of pressure for one specific guy," said Nazem Kadri. "I know Dion took a lot of the heat when he was here when a lot of the time he didn't deserve to. Back then it was tough times and it was hard to stand in front of cameras and just take a constant assault. I think, collectively, everyone has assumed the role. The guys who have been here for a while try to lead the team in the right way and lead by example.”

The last team to win the Stanley Cup without a captain was the 1971-72 Boston Bruins.

Erik Karlsson was pleased to see Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion earn a contract extension.

"Pierre’s been here since I got drafted," the Senators captain said. "He’s someone who always told me he’s been very high on me and he’s one of the guys who was pushing for me to get the opportunity I got when I was young and I appreciate that a lot. We’ve always been open and honest with each other so I’m happy for him. He’s going to do the things he feels he has to do to progress this team in the right direction.”

Stability at the top of the organization is key moving forward, Karlsson said.

“It starts from the top. I think you need to sort that bit out first before you move anywhere else. It’s just a normal way of doing things in any organization whether in the sports business or regular business."

Owner Eugene Melnyk issued a statement on Friday announcing the Dorion news and noting that, "Today’s announcement reflects a renewed commitment to scouting, drafting, and development. It may require changes to our lineup. Rest assured, we will only tolerate pain with an end game in mind: Building an organization that wins — at all levels — year in and year out.” What was Karlsson's reaction to that?

“The position that we’re in, changes are going to be made, that’s just the way the business works," he said. "We’re prepared for that. Further evaluation of where things are, I’m really not up to speed on that. I don’t really know what direction they’re going in since we really haven’t spoken about it so can’t really comment about it.”

In light of the Rangers announcing this week that their team is undergoing a roster overhaul, Mike Babcock was asked how important managing fan expectations can be. After all, the coach famously told Leafs Nation that pain would be coming once he arrived in Toronto.

"With our situation here it was very apparent we were a long way away from being any good and we had to make lots of changes. I think then you're up front as much as you possibly can be. In the end, you've still got to do the job, you've got to do the job every day. It's not the court of popular opinion. You hire some people and they make decisions and if you make enough good decisions over a long enough period of time, you end up with a good hockey club.​"

That said, he has to be pleased with the progress so far, right?

"Well we got Auston [Matthews]. So, what if we don't? Once we got to number three [in the 2016 NHL Draft lottery] I was jumping up in the living room and then when we got to one I had tears. People don't understand, you need real players. You can do everything you want and put them in the right spots, but you need real players and you need lots of real players if you're going to be good in the end. If you're going to put your name on the silver thing you need a real group of players."

Senators coach Guy Boucher nodded in agreement when informed of Babcock's comments.

“It’s just the reality in today’s hockey," said Boucher, a candidate to coach the Leafs before Babcock was hired. "If you look at how Pittsburgh was built and how Chicago was built and how Washington was built and how Toronto went from a last-place team a little while ago to the next year, the first pick comes in and then (William) Nylander’s ready and (Mitch) Marner’s ready to come in and you just get a goalie and all the sudden they’re a top-end team."

Boucher is hoping with Thomas Chabot and Colin White – both just 21-years-old – showing great potential, the Senators can turn things around sooner than it seems just like the Leafs did.

“Those young guys coming in really changes the (Leafs) organization, so guys like Chabot and White for us coming in like that is huge and we got some other guys that are close that are coming and will be pushing next year so definitely could change the organization quick. We’re aware of that and that’s why right now we’re making sure that we continue to groom those guys because we know that’s the future and sometimes the future is pretty quick."

Slowing down Matthews tonight may prove tricky. The sophomore centre should be fired up after being held in check by Nashville on Wednesday night. So, he'll be eager to turn the page on that performance and one-up his old friend Colin White.

"We both like to compete," said Matthews. "I think when you go up against your buddies you bring out the best in each other and you go even harder, because you don’t want that guy to beat you in whatever it is, a stick battle, whatever, face-offs so I think there’s a healthy competitiveness there. You definitely don’t want to lose to that guy.”

Matthews and White played together at the US National Development Program forming a strong bond. Matthews sent White a congratulatory text after he scored his first NHL goal earlier this week.

"It's definitely special when you get a message like that," White said. "Whenever something good happens to me he texts me and same goes for him. To play against him creates a little bit of a rivalry on the ice, but it's all in good fun."

This will be the third meeting between the pair in the NHL and a couple weeks ago in Ottawa they were actually matched against each other. ​

"He's a big body," White observed. "Real good in the corners. He's a real skilled player so, for our line, keeping him to the outside, not letting him get to the paint, is big."

The uniform that the Maple Leafs will wear at the March 3 outdoor game against the Washington Capitals was unveiled on Saturday morning. The all-white look caught the players off guard.

“It was a little bit of a shock," admitted Bozak. "Hopefully it’s not snowing – I don’t think it will be at that time of the year in Washington – or we might not be able to see each other. But, I like them. I think it’s cool, kind of something different.”

“I liked them," agreed Kadri. "It’s different. I don’t think I’ve ever seen us do that before. Obviously, it’s a unique circumstance and a unique game.”

Kadri seemed pretty familiar with the fashion topic and was asked if he owns any white pants already.

“Ahhhh, funny you should ask," he said as a big smile crossed his face. "I actually do. I’ve been to a couple white parties in my time and the white track pants, you gotta have those, so I do have a couple pairs, yes.”

The Leafs-Capitals outdoor game will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The all-white look with blue trim is meant to represent the Canadian Naval Ensign.

“The Maple Leafs have had a very long and proud association with our Armed Forces throughout the years and this special game is an important opportunity for us to not only pay tribute to the Royal Canadian Navy, but to also say thank you to the many men and women who serve our country so bravely,” said Leafs president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan in a statement. “This unique uniform, to mark a unique occasion, celebrates the traditions of both the Royal Canadian Navy and the Toronto Maple Leafs and it will be a great honour for our players to wear this sweater next month.”

After sitting out the last two games as a healthy scratch, defenceman Connor Carrick draws back in tonight for the Leafs taking the spot of Roman Polak.

"I just like that [Carrick] can move the puck," Babcock said. "He scored the game-winner against Ottawa last time. We used [Polak] in these last two games and we thought Polie played good too. There's no reason for Polie to come out, we're just doing this, going back and forth, keeping everybody alive as best we possibly can. [Dermott] moves the puck good so that helps out Polie, and righty-lefty. The same there when [Carrick and Dermott] come back together. I thought [Carrick] played well in Boston and he came out for no reason. So, we just did the same thing here today."

Projected Leafs line-up for tonight's game:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Carrick

Andersen starts

McElhinney