The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Jordan Matthews, a little more than a year after trading the wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills. Matthews, who spent the first three seasons of his career with the team, was signed because the team placed veteran receiver Mike Wallace on injured reserve.

Matthews spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, finishing with 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games with seven starts.

Matthews signed with the New England Patriots this off-season before the team cut him in training camp.

He returns to the Eagles, who drafted him in the second round in 2014, and where he' s had the most success in his career. Matthews was three yards short of a 1,000-yard season in 2015 and has twice scored eight touchdowns in Philadelphia.