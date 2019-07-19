De Ligt not fazed by price tag after Juve move

TURIN, Italy — Juventus new signing Matthijs de Ligt is not fazed at becoming the most expensive defender in Serie A history at the age of 19.

De Ligt completed a 75 million euro ($85 million USD) transfer from Ajax on Thursday, signing a five-year contract with Juventus.

At his first news conference on Friday he says: "Of course when a club buys you for a big amount of money, there's a lot of pressure, but pressure is normal in football."

De Ligt scored the goal that eliminated Juventus from last season's Champions League and sent Ajax through to the semifinals. Juventus had high hopes of ending its long wait for the trophy after signing Cristiano Ronaldo last off-season.

Since Juventus' last title in 1996, it has finished runner-up five times in the top European competition.

De Light adds: "We want to win them all: this is the mentality of Juventus."

Juventus is an overwhelming favourite to win a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

