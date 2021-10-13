Mattias Ekholm is staying in Music City.

The Nashville Predators signed the defenceman to a four-year, $25 million contract extension on Wednesday, which carries an annual average value of $6.25 million.

As I talked about last night on Insider Trading, the Preds and Mattias Ekholm's camp were grinding away ahead of a season-opening deadline set by player's camp. They got it done: four years at a $6.25 M AAV.

Would have been UFA after the season.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 13, 2021

Ekholm was previously set out to play out the last of a six-year, $22.5 million contract signed in 2015.

The deal comes after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week that Ekholm had told the Predators he would shelve talks until after the season if he wasn't extended by the team's opening game.

The 31-year-old defenceman made it clear last month, however, that he was hoping to stay with the Predators, who he has spent his entire career with since being drafted in 2009.

"I want to be here; I want to stay here," Ekholm told reporters. "That's the business of it. My agent is dealing with that with (general manager) David (Poile) and hopefully we can get something done because me and my family really enjoy it here."

Entering his 11th season with the Predators, Ekholm posted six goals and 23 points in 48 games with the Predators last season. He added three assists in six playoff games.

In 586 career games NHL games, all with Nashville, Ekholm has 51 goals and 219 points.