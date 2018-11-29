Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien will not play Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, head coach Paul Maurice has announced.

Maurice said Byfuglien started experiencing "a symptom" Wednesday afternoon and is being evaluated by doctors. He added the defenceman, who went through the concussion protocol on Tuesday after a collision with Pittsburgh’s Jamie Oleksiak, has not yet been diagnosed with a concussion.

No one is using the “C” word...as in concussion. I believe this is merely precautionary. https://t.co/az3iiUsRmu — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 29, 2018

Byfuglien missed his team's skate for the second straight day on Thursday after going through the concussion protocol Tuesday night. Maurice said Wednesday that Byfuglien missed practice for precautionary reasons and added the defenceman "felt fine."

Byfuglien was checked for a concussion during the second period of Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Penguins, but returned to the game in the same frame.

“So the spotter calls the hit. [Byfuglien] goes in, does his tests, gets a yes or no, and if it’s feeling good if it’s a yes, he can come back and play. And he did,” Maurice told reporters after practice on Wednesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Wednesday that the National Hockey League intends to follow up to ensure the Jets followed the league's protocol regarding Byfuglien. Dreger said there is no assumption from the league, adding the "NHL regularly follows up on a nightly basis to assure protocol is being appropriately enforced."

Byfuglien was noticeably wobbly and struggled to his feet after colliding with Oleksiak in the second period and needed help from teammates to get back to the team's bench. He was then pulled from the game to go through the NHL's concussion protocol. He passed testing and returned to the game later in the frame, logging a total of 22:03 of ice time in the loss.

“Byfuglien felt good last night after the game and felt good against this morning, but we still monitor those things. We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow morning,” Maurice added Wednesday.

“Just kept him [out of practice], a little precaution for us. He felt fine. He’s also been dealing with the flu going back a few days, so we’ve got a few guys that are fighting through it.”

The 33-year-old defenceman has two goals and 17 points in 21 contests with the Jets this season.

The Jets will use Josh Morrissey, Jacob Trouba, Ben Chiarot, Tyler Myers, Cam Schilling and Sam Niku as their six defenceman against Chicago. Defenceman Joe Morrow will also miss Thursday's game with a lower-body injury.