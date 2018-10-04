Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

ST. LOUIS — Paul Maurice will stand behind the bench for the 1,448th time as an NHL head coach on Thursday night, but his 17th opening night will be different than almost any of the others.

It’s the first time Maurice has coached a popular Stanley Cup pick.

The predictions poured in from around the continent this week – from the consensus TSN pick, to experts at The Hockey News, ESPN and NHL.com – there was no shortage of preseason hardware being hoisted upon his Winnipeg Jets.

Even Mike Yeo, coach of the Jets’ opening night opponent, piled on.

“Rightfully so, many people are picking them to be there at the end of the season,” the St. Louis Blues coach said. “They’ve got big, heavy defencemen that can move and get up the ice. Then they’ve got as much skill as anybody, right from the top of their lineup through to the bottom.”

That heaping of praise is exactly what Maurice is trying to guard against. He’s tried to tamp down expectations whenever possible, mostly because his big fear is that the Jets will lose the edge that carried them to the Western Conference final last season.

“The challenge for us is that ours is a hard game,” Maurice said. “It’s simple, it’s fast, but it’s hard to play that way. So that’s what we’re looking for early here: a willingness and acceptance of how difficult it is and how hard it is to play the game that we play.”

The problem is the Stanley Cup hype has the propensity to make it sound easy. It creates a feeling of, oh, we’re a good team so we don’t have to do those things anymore.

“There’s more questions about – if it goes the way it’s supposed to go, then this should be easy,” Maurice said. “We knew that all summer, that it would be our challenge. The ease of the game of hockey – there just isn’t any. There is nothing easy.

“There will be no separation. There won’t be. Understanding that for our division, it will probably be the last week of the season when it all gets sorted out.”

For the most part, the Jets have tried to block it out. But it’s been unavoidable.

“You ask around the room, you can’t help but see something, or someone sends you something,” defenceman Josh Morrissey said. “You’re always aware, whether you want to be or not, of everything going on. I think there are obviously expectations that we’ve put on ourselves in our room, and expectations externally that have been put on us.

“I think the biggest thing for us is that we had a good team last year, but that’s out the window now.”

They’ve also tried to take the championship picks with a grain of salt. Morrissey said, “we learned that they don’t mean anything.”

“We can’t really pay too much attention to the outside because people were picking Edmonton to win the Stanley Cup last year,” forward Andrew Copp said. “That’s the NHL, right? Anything can happen.”

The Oilers were crippled by the weight of expectations. Just ask Connor McDavid how they handled them.

“Not well. Not well at all,” McDavid said in Chicago last month. “I think we came in and were almost expecting these things to happen. Maybe we got a little excited and didn’t want to work for it. I think we forget that you have to work for those things.”

That reminder is what Maurice has been preaching.

The Jets seem to be listening. The proof will be on the other side as they begin the long journey to get there on Thursday night.

“If you look at where we got to last year at the end of the playoffs, it’s easy to think you’ll just get there again,” Morrissey said. “But this league is too good. For us, it’s about getting back to that grinding mentality that really paid dividends for us when we really got on a roll. That’s the biggest thing, for us to just get back to that grind right away.”

