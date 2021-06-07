Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he won’t consider a coaching change in wake of Dallas’ lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their first-round series on Sunday.

Mark Cuban tells ESPN that he will not consider a coaching change. "Let me tell you how I look at coaching. You don't make a change to make a change. Unless you have someone that you know is much, much, much better, the grass is rarely greener on the other side." https://t.co/Rmr1411xBl — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 6, 2021

"Let me tell you how I look at coaching. You don't make a change to make a change,” Cuban told ESPN in relation to Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle following Dallas’ lost on Sunday. “Unless you have someone that you know is much, much, much better, the grass is rarely greener on the other side."

Carlisle has coached the Mavericks the past 13 seasons since joining the club ahead of the 2008-09 campaign. Under his lead, the Mavericks won the NBA championship in 2011 but have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in all of their six postseason appearances since they won the championship.

The 61-year-old Carlisle has also served as head coach of the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers during his career.