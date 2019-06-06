Kepler hits three homers for Twins against Indians

CLEVELAND — Max Kepler has homered three times against the Cleveland Indians.

Kepler, who entered Thursday night's game in an 0-for-21 slump, connected in the first, third and seventh innings off Indians starter Trevor Bauer. Kepler walked in the fifth.

Only 18 players in major league history have homered four times in a game. J.D. Martinez did it with Arizona on Sept. 4, 2017. The last AL player to do it was Josh Hamilton for Texas on May 8, 2012.

It is Kepler's second career three-homer game. He also had one against the Indians on Aug. 1, 2016.

The Twins have had 10 three-homer games in their history, most recently by Eddie Rosario on June 3, 2018.

No Minnesota player has ever homered four times in a game.

