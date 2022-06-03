Report: Twins place Kepler, three others on restricted list ahead of series in Toronto

The Minnesota Twins have placed outfielder Max Kepler as well as pitchers Caleb Thielbar, Emilio Pagan and Trevor Megill on the restricted list ahead of their weekend series against the Blue Jays in Toronto, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.

The #MNTwins are going to place Max Kepler, Caleb Thielbar, Emilio Pagán and Trevor Megill on the restricted list ahead of this series against the Blue Jays.



They did not travel to Toronto with the team. Corresponding moves will come later. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) June 3, 2022

Kepler, 29, is hitting .253 with six home run and 25 RBIs over 47 games with the Twins this season.

Thielbar has an 5.59 ERA over 22 relief appearances, Pagam has seven saves and a 3.00 ERA over 18 appearances while Megill has a 1.04 ERA over five relief appearances.

The Blue Jays are 30-20 on the season and are currently on an eight-game win streak. The Twins sit first in the AL Central with a 30-23 record, but are on a three-game slide.