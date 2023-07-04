PHOENIX (AP) — Max Scherzer gave up three homers, all solo shots. New York hit three homers, just one a solo shot.

The difference in dingers allowed the Mets to extend a rare win streak during a difficult season.

Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Tuesday.

"This game came down to home runs," Scherzer said. “I gave up solo shots and we had a three-runs shot and a two-run shot. It goes back to my theme: Solo home runs won't hurt you.”

Scherzer (8-2) gave up homers to Corbin Carroll, Cristian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. while walking in another run in six innings. The Mets made the most of their long balls to help the right-hander win his sixth straight decision.

Marte hit his fifth homer of the season off Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies in the fourth inning and Brandon Nimmo added a solo shot in the fifth.

Francisco Alvarez hit a 467-foot, two-run homer off Miguel Castro (4-3) in the seventh inning to break Travis D'Arnaud's single-season team record by a rookie catcher set in 2014.

That put the Mets up 6-4 and they tacked on two more runs — not on homers — to win three straight for the first time in a month.

“This team knows that's what we’re capable of doing,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “We can do that more and more.”

The Diamondbacks made it interesting late, leading the bases against Drew Smith in the ninth. Arizona pulled within 8-5 on a walk, but David Robertson got Gurriel to hit into a fielder's choice for his 12th save.

“We grinded through it,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We were a swing away from tying the game, a swing away from winning the game despite some really rugged circumstances that got us to that point.”

The Mets made a late switch, going with Scherzer over scheduled starter Kodai Senga.

Scherzer had been dominant against the Diamondbacks, going 8-0 with a 2.38 ERA against the team that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2006.

Homers hurt the right-hander against his former team on Independence Day.

Scherzer struck out the side in the first inning, but also gave up a solo homer to Carroll, the NL rookie of the month for June.

All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso gave Scherzer a boost with a diving stop and underhanded toss in the fourth inning to get Carroll by a step.

No one had a chance when Walker, the next batter, launched a solo homer onto the concourse in center. Gurriel tied the game at 3 the next at-bat with a solo shot to left.

Scherzer walked Carroll with the bases loaded in the fifth inning before striking out Walker. He allowed four runs on five hits.

“Solo home runs usually don't hurt you that much and that's kind of what Max did,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “And we had a couple of long home runs.”

DAVIES' DAY

Davies was sharp in his last outing, pitching seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay.

The right-hander was good against the Mets until Marte dug out a low breaking ball and hit it over the wall in left for a three-run homer. Nimmo hit a solo shot to put the Mets up 4-3 in the fifth inning.

Davies allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

“Zach Davies for me today was fantastic, pitched into the sixth inning,” Lovullo said. “I just figured it was the right time.”

TRAINER'S TABLE

Mets: LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) is expected to make a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday and pitch a simulated game during the All-Star break, putting him in line to rejoin the rotation.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA) faces Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (5-1, 4.08) in the middle game of the series.

