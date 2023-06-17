MONTREAL — Max Verstappen doesn’t have a secret for driving in the rain, but it’s something he’s prepared himself for since he was young.

The Formula One leader weathered the storm Saturday and drove his Red Bull into the pole position in qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

“I remember back in the go-karting days my dad was literally standing on the track telling me where to drive in the wet,” said Verstappen. “It's a lot of feeling as well, knowing how to drive it, what lines to take. It's difficult to fully explain why that happens but it's something you have been learning since a little kid.”

The 25-year-old posted a lap of one minute 25.858 seconds on a wet track at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to secure his spot at the front of the grid in Sunday’s race.

It’s Verstappen’s fifth pole of the season and the 25th of his career. The Dutch driver is chasing a fourth straight win and his sixth in eight races overall this year.

With a win Sunday, Verstappen would tie the late Brazilian icon Ayrton Senna with 41 career wins.

"When I was a little kid I would have never imagined being on that list. So for me, it's definitely an amazing achievement,” said Verstappen earlier this week.

Nico Hulkenberg surprised by finishing in second to give Haas a possible first-ever start in the front row. However, the German driver could face a penalty for a possible red flag infringement.

Should he go unpenalized, Hulkenberg will start in the front for the third time in his career, but he doesn’t expect to stay there throughout the race Sunday, hoping his battle takes place between “P1 and 10.”

"I think today we can take it, enjoy it, take that moment with us,” he said. “(But) we've got to be realistic. Recently, our race pace hasn't been the strongest.

“There's going to be a lot of heat from the back (on Sunday), there's a lot of fast cars that will come through.”

The qualifying was filled with big names bowing out early.

While Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso kept pace with his performances this season, finishing third, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, ranked second and seventh in the standings, failed to advance from Q2. It's the second consecutive Grand Prix that Leclerc hasn't made the final round of qualifying.

Montreal-born driver Lance Stroll of Aston Martin advanced past the first round of qualification for the first time in five attempts at the circuit's only Canadian stop, but fell out of the session in Q2.

“It wasn’t ideal. I’m disappointed with the session,” said Stroll. “But it was a difficult session, it could have gone either way. It’s a bit of a weird order in the grid today. But it’s always possible to overtake here, it’s a long race.”

Leclerc is set to start 10th after teammate Carlos Sainz fell to 11th after a three-place grid penalty for impeding Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. Perez and Stroll finished 12th and 13th.

Gasly was furious with Sainz after post-qualification.

"It's completely unacceptable for Carlos to be driving this way," he said.

Seven-time Canadian Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton, who has never qualified outside the top-5 in Montreal, was fourth.

The starting positions could change before Sunday’s race as the stewards conduct several post-qualifying investigations.

With so many top cars further back in the grid, Alonso sees an opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

“Obviously it's a massive opportunity for us in terms of points for the constructors and multiple drivers eventually if (Perez) is not scoring too many points,” said Alonso, who’s third in the drivers’ standings.

The session began without rain after showers throughout the day Saturday. But the precipitation returned and got heavier and heavier over the final 30 minutes.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri slid off the track amid the tricky conditions to delay the final session.

Verstappen, who won last year's Canadian Grand Prix, leads the Formula One drivers' standings with 170 points, 53 ahead of Perez.

Red Bull’s 287 points top the constructors' standings, while Mercedes is second with 152.

After two days of showers, drivers and fans could be in for a dry race Sunday as the forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds.

It's the 52nd Canadian GP and the 45th anniversary of Gilles Villeneuve's win when Montreal hosted for the first time in 1978.

No Canadian has won the race since.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2023.