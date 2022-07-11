The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed goaltender Maxime Lagace to a one-year, two-way deal worth an undisclosed amount, the team announced Monday.

The 29-year-old signed an entry-level deal with the Dallas Stars after going undrafted in 2013 where he played three seasons for the organization at the American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League levels.

Following his time with the Stars, the Saint-Augustin, QC., native spent time with the Vegas Golden Knights (2017) and made his National Hockey League debut against the New York Islanders.

He joined the Lightning in 2021 after a brief with the Boston Bruins (2019) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2020).

In his two appearances with the Lightning last season, Lagace posted a record of 1-1-0 with a 6.11 GAA and .828 save percentage.

In his 36 starts for the Lightning's AHL affiliate Syracuse Crunch, Lagace had a record of 23-9-2 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .910 save percentage with four shutouts.