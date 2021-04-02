May 7 game between Sens, Jets moved to Monday

NEW YORK — The NHL has moved the Winnipeg Jets' home game against Ottawa originally scheduled for May 7 to Monday.

The league announced the schedule change Friday and said it was a result of recently postponed games affecting the Jets and the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks have had their games postponed through Tuesday after two Canucks players and a member of the coaching staff entered into the league's COVID protocol.

The postponed contests include games in originally scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday in Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021.