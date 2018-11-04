Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced that he will fight on Dec.31 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan against undefeated kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in the Rizin Fighting Federation.

Mayweather and Nasukawa were introduced at a news conference on Monday in Tokyo by Rizin officials.

The promoters said they are still working on the specific rule set and it is unknown whether it will be a boxing match, an MMA fight or a fight under different rules.