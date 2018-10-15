Mayweather on Khabib challenge: 'Get the checkbook out'

Having defeated Conor McGregor, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now wants to follow in his footsteps.

Nurmagomedov called out Floyd Mayweather, who defeated McGregor in a boxing match last year, on Sunday while speaking with Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather's promotion company.

"Hey let’s go Floyd, we have to fight now," Nurmagomedov said. "50-0 versus 27-0, two guys that never lose. Let’s go, why not? Because in the jungle [there’s] only one king, only one king.

"Of course I am the king. Because he [Mayweather] cannot drop McGregor, but I drop him easily."

Mayweather took to Twitter on Monday to respond, calling for funding for the fight.

"CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out! Go to @leonardellerbe ‘s page to view Khabib Nurmagomedov challenging me," Mayweather wrote.

Nurmagomedov began serving his 10-day temporary suspension on Monday as issued by the Nevada Athletic Commission for a brawl that erupted after his fight with McGregor.

Mayweather said last week he didn't know Nurmagomedov well, but wasn't impressed for the post-fight madness.

"I'm not too familiar with the guy McGregor was fighting, but I know the guy he was facing was undefeated," Mayweather told ITP Live. "McGregor is a tough competitor but McGregor's opponent jumped out of the ring and was fighting people in the crowd so, very unprofessional.

"It's going to be a huge fine I'm pretty sure because with my fight against Zab Judah, there was a crazy melee in the ring and a huge penalty – a huge fine. If I'm not mistaken, seven figures.

"Not to me, but could have been to Zab Judah or my uncle Roger or even Leonard Ellerbe, so I know when a guy's jumping out of the cage into the audience and fighting different people, the fine is going to be crazy.”

Mayweather, who has not fought since defeating McGregor in 10 rounds last August, is expected to fight Manny Pacquiao for a second time in 2019.