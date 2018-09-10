The day after Aaron Rodgers spearheaded the Green Bay Packers' overturning of a 20-0 second-half deficit en route to a 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears in their season opener, head coach Mike McCarthy says no decision has been as to whether the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player will play in their Week 2 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’re still collecting information,” McCarthy said on Monday. “I know Aaron wants to play and is driven to play, but that’s all I have for right now.”

Rodgers, 34, picked up an apparent knee injury late in the first half against the Bears upon going to ground under pressure from Roy Robertson-Harris and Khalil Mack. Rodgers was then carted to the back after a spell in the injury tent, but returned to the game in the third quarter.

Rodgers finished his night with 286 yards on 20-for-30 passing and three touchdowns.

The pivot said after Sunday night's game that he was planning on playing against the Vikings.