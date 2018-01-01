NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy could paly in the Bills first playoff game since January 8. 2000.

The Insider says that McCoy has a chance to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars but would likely not be 100 percent.

The 29-year-old was carted off in the final game of the season against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury.

McCoy rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns this season with the Bills in 16 games.

He also surpased 10,000 rushing yards in his career in 2017.