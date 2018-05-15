SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew McCutchen saw no reason to dwell on his 1,500th hit because he hopes to add many more.

McCutchen doubled in his first two at-bats to reach the career milestone and the San Francisco Giants snapped the Cincinnati Reds' six-game winning streak with a 10-7 victory Monday night.

"It's not a big deal because I don't want to stop at 1,500," McCutchen said. "It's just another hit and hopefully I can keep going and get 1,500 more."

McCutchen sparked a three-run first inning against Sal Romano (2-4) with his first hit and drove home a run in the second with another double. Kelby Tomlinson added a two-run single in the third and Brandon Belt homered and knocked in three runs to give the Giants consecutive wins following a six-game skid.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs, Scott Schebler hit a solo shot and Adam Duvall added a three-run homer but the Reds failed to move out of last place in the National League because of a rough start by Romano.

"I thought I threw some pretty good off-speed pitches, but I just never got in that flow," Romano said. "I've got to be able to bear down and get guys out with two outs. I allowed a lot of two-out hits and then obviously in the third inning with the one-out hits. Just wasn't sharp."

The right-hander put Cincinnati in an early hole when Evan Longoria drove in McCutchen with a two-out single in the first and Brandon Crawford added a two-run double.

McCutchen drove in a run with a two-out hit in the second as the Giants scored three of their first four runs after there were two outs.

"You saw the difference when that happens," manager Bruce Bochy said. "We had some games where we were missing that. We were fortunate we did it tonight because they were scoring runs there, too."

Tomlinson ended Romano's night with his one-out hit in the third. Romano gave up six runs over 2 1/3 innings after allowing two or fewer earned runs in his previous five starts.

"He's been doing a really good job for us," interim manager Jim Riggleman said. "His stuff just wasn't as sharp tonight. He was out there competing like he always does but it just wasn't quite coming out of his hand the way it had been lately and the Giants made him pay for it."

Chris Stratton (4-3) wasn't much better, allowing two homers in five-plus innings. He has served up six long balls in his past four starts after permitting none in the previous six dating to last season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto left in the fourth with tightness in his lower back and might need a day off Tuesday. ... RHP Michael Lorenzen (right shoulder strain) and RHP Anthony DeSclafani (left oblique strain) were sent to Double-A Pensacola on rehab assignments. DeSclafani started and threw three perfect innings. Lorenzen followed and pitched a scoreless fourth. Lorenzen will need about three more outings and could be back in a week to 10 days, Riggleman said. DeSclafani should be ready to return in late May or early June.

Giants: Ace lefty Madison Bumgarner threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing surgery in March to have three pins inserted into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand. ... Giants closer Mark Melancon also threw a bullpen as he works his way back from an elbow injury that has sidelined him all season. ... INF Alen Hanson was placed on the 10-day DL before the game with a left hamstring strain. OF Austin Slater was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take his place.

SHAKE IT UP

There was a minor 3.5-magnitude earthquake centred across the bay near Oakland that was felt by some at the ballpark during a plate appearance by Votto in the first inning.

DOUBLED UP

The Giants had a season-high seven doubles, including two each by McCutchen and Crawford.

UP NEXT

Tyler Mahle (3-4) makes his first career appearance against the Giants in the middle game of the series Tuesday. Ty Blach (3-3) pitches for San Francisco.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball